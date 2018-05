Pronostican posibles erupciones explosivas y “rocas balísticas” del volcán en Hawaii

JUST IN: 🎥: Paradise Helicopters: "This morning's fissure eruption was by far the largest we've seen so far…Generally, these fissure outbreaks have begun violently, & quit quickly but this one appears to be an exception. The fountains were carrying lava 200+ ft up. #Kilaeua pic.twitter.com/VxJMv2UIzf

— Allyson Blair (@AllysonBlairTV) May 7, 2018