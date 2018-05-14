Modelo de tallas grandes “decepciona” a sus fans tras reducir sus senos

Ashley Alexiss se rebajó los senos, pues ya no aguantaba tanto peso.
La modelo de tallas grandes compartió en entrevista con Daily Mail el motivo que la llevó a someterse a una operación de reducción de busto.
La rubia pasó de ser talla 36G a 36 DD, algo que impactó a sus fans, quienes consideraban sus enormes atributos parte de su atractivo visual.
La razón por la que la beldad decidió meterse cuchillo fue para poder entrar en su vestido de novia, ya que sus “encantos” no iban de acordé al look que ella desea usar ese día.
“Con El paso de los años he tenido muchas molestias por mis senos grandes, como dolor en la espalda y había estado considerando la reducción.
“El colmo fue que mis boobs no entraban en mi vestido de novia. Así que lo consulté con gente cercana y aunque algunos me decían que no lo hiciera, al final yo decidí.
“Y sí, mucha gente me conoce por mis grandes senos, pero tengo mucho más que dar“, agregó.
La joven, quien ha aparecido en revistas como Maxim y Playboy, reveló que su cirugía duró alrededor de 7 horas y le removieron casi cuatro libras de cada pecho.
Ashley está a punto de llegar al altar con su novio de toda la vida en septiembre, Travis Yohe.
6 weeks before & 6 weeks after 🤩 Truly, I don’t think I could say thank you enough to @dremilkohan for what he did for me with this breast reduction. I honestly can’t even believe the difference myself. I never really knew just how big my chest was… but my back hurts just thinking about what I’ve been carrying around for the last 7 years 🤦🏼♀️ I still have swelling and they’ll go down a bit more, but I’m so beyond happy with my result. I was always told I’d never have the chest I wanted because my skin was in such awful condition from developing at such a young age and fluctuating in weight, but #DrKohan took his time and made it happen. Here’s to hoping they stay like this lol #LivesInACompressionBra 😂 – For anyone considering a breast reduction, it’s a long recovery but the way I see it, what’s a few months of recovery in exchange for living the rest of your days without back pain, shoulder grooving, and posture issues?! I feel lighter, I walk taller, like there’s been such a weight lifted off my chest (pun intended) – I hope you all can appreciate my sharing of this experience with you. I wish I had someone to talk to when I was young & 21 and just wanted “perfect boobs” and totally destroyed myself. So I always try and offer my experiences as well as recommendations that can truly deliver miraculous work ❤️ Educate yourself and RESEARCH! RESEARCH! RESEARCH! I’m also happy to answer questions you may have. I’ve spoken to quite a few of you in messages and am excited to hear about your journey to the new and improved you XOXO
ASÍ LO DIJO:
“Sentía que mis senos y el dolor que me causaban en la espalda era demasiado para mis 27 años. La verdad todo eso interfería con mi trabajo“. Ashley Alexiss, modelo plus size.
POR: Elizabeth García