Modelo de tallas grandes “decepciona” a sus fans tras reducir sus senos

6 weeks before & 6 weeks after 🤩 Truly, I don’t think I could say thank you enough to @dremilkohan for what he did for me with this breast reduction. I honestly can’t even believe the difference myself. I never really knew just how big my chest was… but my back hurts just thinking about what I’ve been carrying around for the last 7 years 🤦🏼‍♀️ I still have swelling and they’ll go down a bit more, but I’m so beyond happy with my result. I was always told I’d never have the chest I wanted because my skin was in such awful condition from developing at such a young age and fluctuating in weight, but #DrKohan took his time and made it happen. Here’s to hoping they stay like this lol #LivesInACompressionBra 😂 – For anyone considering a breast reduction, it’s a long recovery but the way I see it, what’s a few months of recovery in exchange for living the rest of your days without back pain, shoulder grooving, and posture issues?! I feel lighter, I walk taller, like there’s been such a weight lifted off my chest (pun intended) – I hope you all can appreciate my sharing of this experience with you. I wish I had someone to talk to when I was young & 21 and just wanted “perfect boobs” and totally destroyed myself. So I always try and offer my experiences as well as recommendations that can truly deliver miraculous work ❤️ Educate yourself and RESEARCH! RESEARCH! RESEARCH! I’m also happy to answer questions you may have. I’ve spoken to quite a few of you in messages and am excited to hear about your journey to the new and improved you XOXO

