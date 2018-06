Miss America elimina el desfile en traje de baño de su concurso

JUST IN: "We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance. That's huge. And that means we will no longer have a swimsuit competition." – @GretchenCarlson on the major changes coming to @MissAmericaOrg https://t.co/ICRIsRN71h pic.twitter.com/IWKcVvCC50

— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 5, 2018