El daño que causó Trump a los jugadores de la selección de Irán

👟 Saman Ghoddos and the rest of 🇮🇷#TeamMelli players are not allowed to wear @Nike cleats/shoes in #FIFAWorldCup2018, due to sanctions by USA.

Saman, who is sponsored by Nike, will have to wear another brand. 60-percent of all World Cup players will play in Nike shoes. 😡 pic.twitter.com/WweAfdwuOb

— PersianFootball.com 🇮🇷 (@FootballPersian) June 3, 2018