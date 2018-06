Cristiano Ronaldo es goleador del Mundial y bate récords

Cristiano Ronaldo is only the 4th player in the last five World Cups to score at least one goal with his right foot, one with his left & one from a header in the same #WorldCup, after James (2014) Sneijder (2010) & Klose (2006). [Opta] pic.twitter.com/lpRUF5q12W

