Rosie Rivera ya quiere la fecha de boda de Chiquis y Lorenzo Méndez

Happy Fathers Day to one of the best and hottest daddies I know. You deserve to be celebrated today and everyday. Miss Vicky and Katlyn are lucky to have such a cool, fun and hip dad that shows them true and unconditional love as much as possible! Your heart is one of a kind and I’m blessed to live in it! ❤️ Thank you. Today I celebrate YOU! I love you. #HappyFathersDay @lorenzomendez7 #MyBaby

A post shared by Chiquis 💛 | Valentina 🖤 (@chiquisoficial) on Jun 17, 2018 at 8:38am PDT