Socialistas Demócratas rechazan candidatura de Cynthia Nixon por ser ’millonaria y tacaña’

When I was 13, my mom found a lump she rightly suspected was cancerous. She was unemployed and had no health insurance.

So she got the first job she could.

Then she waited. She was afraid if she went right away, her insurance would say "preexisting condition," refusing to pay. pic.twitter.com/ah5KLJg0o8

— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 24, 2018