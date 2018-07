Chiquis Rivera sorprende a fans evocando a su mamá Jenni Rivera

Working on my fitness! 😎💪🏻💋Wearing my fav @fashionnova! Who said you can’t look cute while you’re working out! 💁🏼‍♀️ #BootyFitWorkout USE my CODE: XoChiquis for a #BossBee discount! #GetItRightGetItTight #FashionNova #NovaBabe #Workout

A post shared by Chiquis 💛 | Valentina 🖤 (@chiquisoficial) on Jul 26, 2018 at 5:05pm PDT