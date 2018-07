La polémica sobre armas 3D imposibles de rastrear que cualquiera podría imprimir

Here is the bipartisan, multi state letter @maura_healey sent today to @SecPompeo and @jeffsessions demanding an end to the dangerous 3D gun policy about to take effect. We are grateful to Maura and these 21 Attorneys General for their leadership. #NoRA pic.twitter.com/5LI2lqZFEv

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 30, 2018