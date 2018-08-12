Fotos: Claudia Romani, la modelo de 36 años que cautiva con sus curvas sin cirugías

Ok so I just got my hands on @flattummyco’s new lollipops and I had to show you guys because I’m OBSESSED!!These healthy lollipops with natural ingredients .. are the key for keeping you feeling full in between meals and helping you cut back on snacking. There’s only 35 cals and no artificial flavors in them, so I’ve started to stash them basically everywhere. You’re gonna want to get your hands on these… like now. As I have always said .. there are no miracle fixes nor anything to replace working out and eating healthy .. but a little extra hand from supplements can go a long way ! #claudiaromani #curvyfit #flattummytea #bikinibod

A post shared by Claudia Romani (@claudia_romani) on Aug 8, 2018 at 4:08pm PDT