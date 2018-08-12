Fotos: Claudia Romani, la modelo de 36 años que cautiva con sus curvas sin cirugías

La morena acumula más de 600 mil seguidores en redes que no dejan de llenarla de elogios pues no suele editar sus fotografías ya que representa a las mujeres reales
Claudia Romani.
Foto: Instagram
Por: Agencia Reforma

Claudia Romani puede que haya sido elegida como una de las 100 mujeres más sexys de For Him Magazzine en 2006, pero la italiana sigue demostrando que esas curvas se mantienen y sin cirugías.

La modelo de 36 años, compartió en sus redes que es fan de las famosas paletas para bajar de peso, las mismas por las que Kim Kardashian fue muy criticada, ya que decían, que vende una idea errónea para bajar de peso.

Claudia compartió una sexy imagen donde aparece con su paleta en mano y un diminuto traje de baño que deja ver parte de su escultural figura.

“Ok, tengo en las manos las nuevas paletas de @ flattummyco y tuve que mostrártelos porque estoy OBSESIONADA !! Estas paletas saludables con ingredientes naturales… son la clave para mantenerte lleno entre comidas y ayudarte a reducir los bocadillos. Solo tienen 35 calorías”, escribió.

Como siempre he dicho… no hay soluciones milagrosas ni nada que reemplace el ejercicio y la alimentación saludable… ¡pero una pequeña cantidad extra de suplementos puede ser muy útil!“.

La morena que reside en Miami ya acumula más de 600 mil seguidores en redes que no dejan de llenarla de elogios pues no suele editar sus fotografías ya que representa a las mujeres reales.

“Estas fotos son sinceras… ¡simplemente se tomaron en la playa! A muchas modelos les gusta mantener sus fotos súper profesionales y editadas… y no muestran esta versión… en realidad se avergüenzan cuando ven una foto en bruto y no termina en su perfil !!! ¿Por qué suelo publicar así mis fotos candentes? Porque lo mantengo real… Tengo 36 años … estoy sana … no tengo cirugía, no tengo rellenos y en la mayoría de los casos, como este, ni edición ni filtros …!

I have never been to #Finland but I lived in #Denmark and had great Finnish friends .. #vegetarians like myself but they found #Denmark almost warm unlike me ! 🤣🤣🤣 Very happy to pose in this #MyPa jersey !! MyPa is a #Finnish team from Myllykoski, Kouvola .. that has participated in the #UEFA Cup and Intertodo Cup. The official pics are coming up soon .. but for now .. a couple of pool candids !!! #soccer #football #tanlines #finland #MyPa #MyPa2018 #passion #Mypajuniorit #Myllykoski thank you so much @mypajuniorit_official and @pezsi for the connection ❤️❤️💯💯 ⚽️

ASÍ LO DIJO

“¡Es importante que las mujeres normales se sientan representadas por mujeres reales!”

Claudia Romani, modelo.

