Famosos lamentan la muerte de Aretha Franklin en redes sociales

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha and I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world.

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 16, 2018 at 7:14am PDT