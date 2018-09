5 platos típicos para probar en Ciudad de México

View this post on Instagram

Attempted to make today's #FFFInstantPotWeek recipe (French Toast Casserole) LIVE on IG, but our internet failed us. Bahhh humbug. However, we did see a flock of 4 eagles flying around Lake Calhoun this morning, which is for sure the highlight of my day! Heading over to @shellhershvaught's for some pulled pork. I hope they're as good as our IP Carnitas! Swipe right to see how easy these are to make! #linkinprofile #fitfoodiefinds ⠀ .⠀ https://fitfoodiefinds.com/instant-pot-carnitas/⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #carnitas #glutenfree #glutenfreelife #glutenfreefood #glutenfreelifestyle #nogluten #glutenfreeliving #glutenfreebaking #glutenfreecake #glutenfreeeats #glutenfreefoodie #glutenfreebreakfast #glutenfreedinner #glutenfreegirl #glutenfreebeer #glutenfreecooking #glutenfreeblogger #glutenfreebakery #celiacdisease⠀