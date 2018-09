Video: Avión “cazatormentas” voló por el ojo del huracán Florence y esto fue lo que captó

NOAA's WP-3D Orion (#NOAA42) and Gulfstream-IV (#NOAA49) are flying missions today to survey Hurricane #Florence. Check out this video from yesterday's P-3 flight into #Florence. Stay up to date on all hurricane activity at https://t.co/MlZk25kG0d. Video: Nick Underwood/NOAA pic.twitter.com/MZXhiJWvVh

— NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 10, 2018