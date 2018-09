Al menos 5 muertes deja el paso del ya ciclón Florence

Please share this safety info for #Florence:

🔹If trapped in a building, go to the highest floor.

🔹Do not climb into a closed attic; you may get trapped by rising floodwater.

🔹Get on the roof only if necessary.

🚨Call 9-1-1 for emergencies.🚨 pic.twitter.com/Hna2aGpmMP

— FEMA (@fema) September 14, 2018