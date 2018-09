Administración Trump pospone alerta que enviará a todos los celulares de EEUU

Due to severe weather across much of the East Coast and ongoing response efforts, the national emergency alert test has been postponed to the backup date of Oct. 3, 2018 at 2:18 PM EDT.

If you have questions about the test, visit the FAQ at https://t.co/Op8T9AEpiF. pic.twitter.com/S9RYxyfdiv

— FEMA (@fema) September 17, 2018