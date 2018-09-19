La foto de 6 estudiantes de Alabama que genera repudio en redes sociales

Seis estudiantes de la escuela secundaria Moody High School en Alabama están dando de qué hablar, luego de que alguno de ellos compartiera en Snapchat una fotografía que ha generado indignación entre los usuarios de las redes sociales.
En dicha fotografía que se viralizó se observa a un grupo de estudiantes, todos ellos de raza blanca, vestidos con camisetas a cuadros y botas, muy al estilo cowboy, pisando con un pie a uno de sus compañeros de raza negra. Además, la foto fue acompañada con el siguiente texto: “Nosotros tenemos a uno”.
***Swipe*** This is from Moody High School in Moody Alabama. Every Friday during football season the students dress up, I guess as a spirit thing to excite the students. This past Friday was “Redneck Day.” Why you’d have a redneck day in 2018, is beyond me, but I’ll let that go for now. This photo is circulating with the students. One of those students (who shall remain nameless) happens to be a follower of mine and sent this to me. I sent it to the main office at the school, to the PTO and I’ve tagged several local news stations in Alabama. If you swipe through, you’ll see parents defending their kids who are in this photo, which I find disgusting. “This photo will follow them around forever!” “It was the black kid’s idea!” “My son is not a racist!” Ummm, I hate to break it to you cupcake, but everything about this photo is racist. And I don’t care if “the black kid” suggested it, why would anyone agree to stand with their foot on another human, with that kind of caption?!? Even in Alabama, which has a reputation for such things, as does my home state, this isn’t okay. The not racist thing to do is to stop defending your own offspring and concern yourself with what this type of behavior does to the other students of color who see it, or to their younger siblings and parents. I think they certainly deserve better than this.,Any school should drop the hammer on things like this AND redneck day! It’s 2018! Your vice principal is a black woman! Do the right thing and let this be a learning experience for these kids AND their parents! This should not be tolerated in and form, in ANY state! I’m in Tennessee and I see many trashy racist things but if this happened at my kids schools, I would be all up in their business until this was handled. Every kid in that photo should, at the very least, be suspended. It’s a learning experience @moodyhighschool Don’t pass it up. You have a responsibility here. The rest of your students and their parents are waiting….. @moodyspanishclub @moodydevilsden @mhs.seniorcouncil2019 @moodyfca @mhsmajos @moodyhscheer
Según informa Daily Mail, los estudiantes iban vestidos de esa manera por un evento que habría en su escuela; además, las autoridades del colegio han insistido en que todo se trató de una broma, ya que todos los chicos que aparecen en la imagen son amigos y fue una idea consensuada. A pesar de ello, la institución ha pedido disculpas por el hecho, ya que no refleja los valores de la escuela, al considerarla una imagen “ofensiva e inaceptable”.
También, los protagonistas de esta broma, así como algunos de sus padres, también han pedido disculpas, asegurando que jamás quisieron enviar un mensaje racista.
Ante la situación, la escuela aseguró que ha tomado severas medidas en contra de los involucrados.