Six Flags busca a 6 para pasar 30 horas en un ataúd

COFFIN CHALLENGE: Could you stay in a coffin for 30 hours straight? If so, you may have a chance to win $300 plus other prizes, including the coffin https://t.co/TtwQPylBRN ⚰️💵 pic.twitter.com/PEIxh7hmRq

— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 24, 2018