Detienen a joven vecina por anciana degollada en Upper West Side

With recognition to the skill & tireless efforts of the @NYPD24Pct Detective Sqd, Manhattan North Homicide Sqd, the NYPD Crime Scene Unit & the @manhattanDA, I’m pleased to announce an arrest has been made in the murder of Susan Trott (victim shown below). #YourCityYourDetectives pic.twitter.com/N9IW2HZvXS

— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 31, 2018