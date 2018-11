Clima semanal: Algo de nieve para Chicago y el resto de la región de los Grandes Lagos

SNOW NOT FAR OFF:

The coldest air of the season will interact with a few systems between November 8th and 13th, bringing snow and likely at least some accumulating snow to parts of the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes. ❄️❄️

Images: CMC, ECMWF ensemble, GEFS snowfall thru 10 days pic.twitter.com/MswiM1SLaP

