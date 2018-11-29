Jennifer López y sus apretados leggins negros en Instagram

Jennifer López enfundada en leggins es siempre sensación en redes sociales. Hasta los fotógrafos la siguen cuando se enteran de que realizará su rutina de ejercicios.
Pero ahora también circula una imagen de la cantante en un par de leggins negros, que con un lente indiscreto se centra más en captar su trasero y cómo éstos resaltan esa parte de su anatomía. Y es que el interés del público por la artista es muy alto.
En las imágenes incluso se puede ver algo que podría ser la división del músculo o su ropa interior. Aunque últimamente ella misma ha compartido fotos en las que aparece realizando ejercicios sin ropa íntima.
En días posteriores la cantante también compartió una foto en donde luce de costado toda su figura con una total indumentaria deportiva. JLo sabe que su cuerpo está obteniendo mayor interés con el paso del tiempo, sobre todo porque en la actualidad goza de mejor condición física, e incluso ha empezado a intensificar su masa muscular.
Se sabe además que probablemente pronto la cantante lance promocionales de su nueva colaboración con Niyama Sol, la marca de leggins que suele utilizar la cantante.
I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love…Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! 🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol