FOTOS: Así fue la fantástica y lujosa boda de Priyanka Chopra y Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra se casaron en India en una ceremonia donde no faltaron los ingredientes al estilo Bollywood, con mucho glamour.
El cantante, de 26 años, y la actriz, de 36, unieron sus vidas en el Palacio de Umaid Bhawan, en Jodhpur, reportaron medios como People.
Los festejos nupciales, que arrancaron el jueves y culminaron el domingo con un casamiento tradicional hindú, tuvieron ayer como acto principal una ceremonia cristiana que ofició el padre del novio, Paul Kevin Jonas.
Ambas estrellas confirmaron su boda en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram con un carrusel de fotos en la celebración y un mensaje en común.
“Una de las cosas más especiales que nuestra relación nos ha dado es la unión de familias que aman y respetan la fe y cultura entre sí. Y así, con la planeación de nuestra boda y la unión de ambas (familias) fue increíble. Una parte importante para la chica en una boda india es la henna. Una vez más lo hicimos nuestro, y fue una tarde que comenzó las celebraciones que habíamos soñado“, escribió el integrante del extinto grupo The Jonas Brothers.
Ralph Lauren reveló en sus redes sociales que vistió a ambos con diseños exclusivos, y también a los miembros del cortejo nupcial.
Los recién casados comenzaron enviándose mensajes de texto desde septiembre de 2016, pero fue durante la fiesta de Vanity Fair, después de los Oscar de 2017, que se conocieron en persona, y, según reporta la revista Elle, empezaron a formalizar su relación en mayo pasado.
La pareja tiene previsto realizar una recepción en Nueva Delhi la semana próxima.