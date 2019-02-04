Después de varios días de misterio y sin saber por qué se movilizaba en silla de ruedas en el estudio de Univision cuando estaba en ‘Mira Quién Baila All Stars’, Dayanara Torres confirma que tiene cáncer en la piel y que fue gracias a la insistencia de su prometido, Louis D’Esposito, que hoy está lista para darle batalla a la enfermedad.
“Les cuento la triste noticia que tengo cáncer en la piel, melanoma, por una herida y un lunar que apareció y no le presté atención. Mi prometido, Luis, que me suplicó mil veces que hiciera una cita, me la pidió él, después de una biopsia y una segunda cirugía, este pasado martes los resultados lamentáblemente son positivos… Esperando noticia de qué tratamiento voy a seguir, pero ya removieron gran parte de la parte de atrás de mi rodilla, y otras partes donde se habían corrido.
Quiero decirles que yo estoy bien, mis hijos están bien, aunque con mucho mucho miedo, pero saben que tienen una mamá guerrera, que no se rinde, que me levanto de todas las que me ponen y más fuerte que nunca”, fue parte de su valiente relato que puedes ver a continuación en el video que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram.
Soy #Guerrera As mothers we are always taking care of everyone around us… our kids, family, friends & often we forget to take care of ourselves. 💫 Today I have some sad news… I have been diagnosed with skin cancer "melanoma" from a big spot/mole I never paid attention to, even though it was new, it had been growing for years & had an uneven surface. 💫 My fiancé Louis had been begging me to have it checked & finally made an appointment himself… after a biopsy & a second surgery last Tuesday the results unfortunately are positive. Now we are waiting to see which treatment I will be receiving but they have already removed a big area from the back of my knee & also they have removed 2 lymph nodes at the top of my leg where it had already spread. Hoping it has not spread to any more areas or organs. 🙏🏻 💫 I have put everything in God's hands & I know he has all control… My sons although a bit scared know about my faith and know they have a warrior of a mommy! 💫 But if I can help anyone along the way based on my experience, it would be to tell you… PLEASE, never forget to take care of yourself. If you see something or feel something different in your body have it checked… I had no idea skin cancer could spread anywhere else in your body. . . #Guerrera #iHaveFaith #TrustGod "God doesn't give the hardest battles to his tougher soldier, he creates the toughest soldiers through Life's hardest battles". TODAY is #WorldCancerDay #RaisingAwarenes
Justamente el día que se sometió a la operación, ella posteo, también en Instagram, un mensaje que llamó la atención y que decía lo siguiente:”Todo en las manos de Dios…Él tiene control”.