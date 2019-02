Equipo de fútbol usa camisetas con números de papas fritas de McDonald’s

⚠️ This tweet may contain shocking images!

Chilean club O’Higgins has been the victim of (by far) the worst sponsorships deal in the history of sponsorships.

Being sponsored by McDonalds the numbers on the back of the kits are fries…

🍟 Anyone fancies a McDonalds now? pic.twitter.com/aFpQ1PBS1o

— The Kit Guru (@FCKitGuru) February 17, 2019