Gran Agujero Azul de Belice: los fascinantes hallazgos en el sumidero más grande del mundo

View this post on Instagram

After a moment of reflection on our Belize expedition we are very excited with the outcome of the project. We collected data and footage from 30+ dives. As the new year approaches we’re so excited to be releasing the content and making data available to the general public. Thanks for following along on our epic journey. Stay tuned for more videos to be released shortly. #belize2018 | 🎥: @thomasbodhi