VIDEO: El raro tsunami de hielo que trajo el frío polar a Fort Erie

This is the first time I've seen an #Iceshove in person and it's incredible how much ice piled up on Hoover Beach in Hamburg, NY. @WGRZHeather calculated using 6" thick ice that Lake Erie had ~13.5 billion tons of ice on it and this is the result with 70 MPH gusts.#icetsunami pic.twitter.com/gbrurVmMCg

— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) February 27, 2019