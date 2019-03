Marco Rubio: 9 pacientes mueren por apagón y OEA perfila más emigrantes desde Venezuela, como en Siria

Reports of at least 9 deaths in the Casal Ramos Hospital #Acarigua – #Araure in #Portuguesa due to the blackout in #Venezuela behind the #ApagónNacional . Human lives are being lost because of the crimes of the #MaduroCrimeFamily https://t.co/Rb0b85atap

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 9, 2019