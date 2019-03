Lady Kitty Spencer, la sobrina de la princesa Diana, opaca la popularidad de Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to the wonderful team at Cliftonville Primary School for having me 💙 I was very happy to visit to find out more about how the Save the Children's education programmes are helping pupils. Their Families Connect programme is helping to increase parents’ skills and confidence to support their child’s learning at the school. I spent the day with children and families from Cliftonville Primary which is the largest primary school in Kent and is based in one of the top 3% of most deprived wards across the UK. Some of the severest child poverty rates can be found there and with daily struggles such as paying bills and putting food on the table, parents often find it difficult to support their children’s educational development at home – which can lead to children drastically falling behind at school. It was an extremely moving experience, meeting children and families being supported by @savechildrenuk to improve their early learning and helping to give them the best possible start in life.