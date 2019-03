Encuentran muerta a estudiante de Nueva Jersey desaparecida en Carolina de Sur

Cont’d: Special Victims Unit investigators believe that shortly after 2:00 a.m., Josephson was seen getting into this newer model Chevy Impala along Harden Street. Family & friends have been trying to locate her ever since. Again, call @MidlandsCrime 1-888-CRIME-SC w/your tips. pic.twitter.com/3211Wjx6PK

— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019