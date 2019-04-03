Fotógrafo turco evidencia en sus composiciones la desigualdad mundial que no quieres ver

Una niña en una bañera destartalada, y, alrededor, escombros de un espacio en ruinas que parece implosionado por la guerra; a su lado, una tina de baño reluciente y sin mancha.
Una pasarela de modas a la izquierda, y, al otro lado, un fila que parece ser de inmigrantes o refugiados en una zona desértica.
Todas escenas reales, pero que, a diario ignoramos; tal vez por la recurrencia de las mismas, o porque, simplemente, la indiferencia resulta más fácil que observarlas a fondo.
Son imágenes que vemos a diario en las redes sociales y en medios de comunicación, pero rara vez una al lado de la otra; y, posiblemente, nunca bajo un contraste tan claro y, al mismo tiempo, tan crudo.
Sin embargo, el poder del arte las hace visible en términos reveladores y solidarios.
El fotógrafo turco Uğur Gallenkuş usó su inventiva para capturar los rostros y los cuerpos de la desigualdad en fotomontajes comparativos que hoy recorren el mundo y ponen a personas de todo el globo a reflexionar.
Aunque el proyecto lleva mencionándose desde diciembre pasado, esta semana su trabajo se ha vuelto popular en la nube luego de que páginas en redes sociales como Facebook lo destacaran.
Aquí te dejamos una muestra:
2015 yılı sonunda Aylan bebeğin cansız bedenini haberlerde gördüğümde ilk aklıma gelen #KıyıyaVuranİnsanlık ve #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷 serisine ön ayak olan çalışmam . At the end of 2015, when I saw the baby in the news, I did first my work. It caused me to start the #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷 . . . #aylankurdi #refugees #mülteci #syria #turkey #beach #sahil #shadow #gölge #savaş #war #art #collageartist #collage #collageart #ParalelEvrenSavaşBariş
#ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷 . During the government protest in Venezuela, the protesters were trying to destroy a police motorcycle and the gas tank exploded. He survived the incident with first- and second-degree burns. . . @rschemidt @afpphoto #venezuela #theflash #savaş #war #art #collageartist #collage #collageart #ParalelEvrenSavaşBariş
An Afghan woman sits next to a wounded child after receiving treatment at Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital after a powerful truck bomb attack in Kabul. . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷 . . #ShakibRahman @afpphoto #afganistan #afghanistan #childrenofthewar #oscars #savaş #war #art #collageartist #collage #collageart #ParalelEvrenSavaşBariş
The four-year conflict between Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Huthi rebels linked to Iran has pushed the already impoverished country to the brink of famine, leaving many unable to afford food and water, with a total of 5.2 million children at risk of starvation according to the NGO. . #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷 . . #EssaAhmed @afpphoto #yemen #yemenchild #açlık #starving #starvation #kıtlık #famine #açlık #hunger #foodcrisis #mülteci #refugee #child #çocuk #savaş #war #art #collageartist #collage #collageart #ParalelEvrenSavaşBariş