Fotógrafo turco evidencia en sus composiciones la desigualdad mundial que no quieres ver

2015 yılı sonunda Aylan bebeğin cansız bedenini haberlerde gördüğümde ilk aklıma gelen #KıyıyaVuranİnsanlık ve #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷 serisine ön ayak olan çalışmam . At the end of 2015, when I saw the baby in the news, I did first my work. It caused me to start the #ParalelEvrenSavaşBarış 📷 . . . #aylankurdi #refugees #mülteci #syria #turkey #beach #sahil #shadow #gölge #savaş #war #art #collageartist #collage #collageart #ParalelEvrenSavaşBariş