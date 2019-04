Alerta por insectos bed bugs en tienda Apple de la 5ta Avenida

View this post on Instagram

THIS IS NOT RIGHT @apple IS MAKING THEIR RETAIL EMPLOYEES COME TO THE 24 hour 5th AVENUE LOCATION IN NEW YORK CITY AND THEIR ARE BED BUGS AND YOUR EMPLOYEES ARE AFRAID TO SPEAK OUT IN FEAR OF BEING FIRED?!?! SMH#apple5thave #applefifthavenue #departmentofhealth #mayordeblasio #governorcuomo #nyc