Las mujercitas que enloquecen a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson cumplió 47 años de edad el pasado dos de mayo. Y aunque el ex luchador es ahora una de las estrellas más rentables de Hollywood, éste reconoce que lo más importante que tiene en la vida y que además la funciona como “polo a tierra” para no dejarse llevar por la fama, son sus hijas.
Hace unos minutos La Roca se dejó ver junto a sus pequeñas Tia y Jazzy, recalcando que le hacía falta su hija mayor Simone, quienes festejaron al cumpleañero con globos y una aparente torta cacera.
View this post on Instagram
My lil’ queens, Tia & Jazzy made my birthday. Good reminder for me of what’s really important in life and why I work the way I do. Only thing missing was my other daughter Simone – two outta three ain’t ever bad so I’ll take it. These two baked me an apple cake with sprinkles and three candles for the amount of hours I’m going to sleep in 2019. #gratefulSOB #RaiseMyGirlsStrong 💪🏾🌺 #DaddysGottaGoToWork
El día de su cumpleaños el actor parece que se encontraba trabajando y por esta razón su equipo de vuelo no dejó pasar el día y decoraron su avión privado en su honor.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to my flight crew for making this birthday boy feel special with this surprise! Go on and ZOOM IN on my birthday cake.. hunks of chocolate chip cookies on top of an insane chocolate chip cookie cheesecake. And to top it all off, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere, so I got no problem having a drink of my tequila at 10am and toasting y’all around the world. Wheels up and off to work I go. Thanks guys for all the birthday love 🖤🥃
