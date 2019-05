Jennifer Aniston y el encanto de una pierna muy sexy

View this post on Instagram

“I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of, ‘No more, that’s it, I’m closed.’” — #JenniferAniston in our June/July 2019 issue. Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @mrchrismcmillan Makeup by @angelalevinmakeup Manicure by @miwanails Aniston wears @ralphlauren, @dior, @phillipgavriel, @tiffanyandco, & @aquazzura