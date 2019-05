Selena Gómez se muestra imponente, sexy y con muchas curvas para Puma

View this post on Instagram

Launching this week, @selenagomez's casualwear capsule for @puma is inspired by her sense of wanderlust and the memories she's made along the way. "I'm in the stage of life where I love to adventure; I love to actually soak in the places that I visit," she says. "I enjoy myself when I'm able to see the world in any capacity, even if it's for work."