Revelan el verdadero lugar donde nació Archie, el bebé de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry ya registraron a su recién nacido bebé, Archie Harrison, lo que reveló nuevos datos sobre el verdadero lugar donde nació.
Durante todo el embarazo de la duquesa de Sussex resultó un misterio el lugar donde daría a luz. Ahora se sabe que ‘se alivió’ en un hospital y no en su casa, como se llegó a creer con más fuerza.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
El Portland Hospital en Londres, Inglaterra, fue el elegido para que Archie Harrison viera la luz por primera vez, de acuerdo con el certificado de su nacimiento, el cual se hizo público recientemente.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Fue en ese nosocomio donde la Duquesa de York, Sarah Ferguson, tuvo a sus dos hijas, la Princesa Beatriz y la Princesa Eugenia. También la sobrina de la Reina Isabel II, Lady Sarah Chatto, escogió este hospital para dar a luz a sus retoños.
Los amigos de Meghan Markle aseguran que la duquesa de Sussex no tiene pataletas de diva