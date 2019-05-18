Revelan el verdadero lugar donde nació Archie, el bebé de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry

La idea de que Meghan Markle daría a luz en casa se desmintió luego de hacerse público el registro de nacimiento de Archie Harrison
Los duques de Sussex junto a su hijo Archie Harrison.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry ya registraron a su recién nacido bebé, Archie Harrison, lo que reveló nuevos datos sobre el verdadero lugar donde nació.

Durante todo el embarazo de la duquesa de Sussex resultó un misterio el lugar donde daría a luz. Ahora se sabe que ‘se alivió’ en un hospital y no en su casa, como se llegó a creer con más fuerza.

El Portland Hospital en Londres, Inglaterra, fue el elegido para que Archie Harrison viera la luz por primera vez, de acuerdo con el certificado de su nacimiento, el cual se hizo público recientemente.

Fue en ese nosocomio donde la Duquesa de York, Sarah Ferguson, tuvo a sus dos hijas, la Princesa Beatriz y la Princesa Eugenia. También la sobrina de la Reina Isabel II, Lady Sarah Chatto, escogió este hospital para dar a luz a sus retoños.

El Portland Hospital, donde nació Archie Harrison. / Foto: Getty Images

