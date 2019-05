Mientras unos lloran otros ríen en corte por caso de Lesandro “Junior” Guzmán Feliz en Nueva York

View this post on Instagram

EMTs AID #JUNIOR’s MOM: The ambulance workers left #Bronx courthouse, after they checked out Junior’s distraught mom, Leandra Feliz. Feliz started screaming in the courtroom, when a defense attorney showed her son’s futile attempt to get help on a bodega sidewalk, after his jugular vein was sliced with a knife. Junior was all alone, after being turned away from the bodega a 2nd time. The hysterical mom seemed like she was having a seizure and was carried out to the hallway by court officers, while the judge had the jury leave the courtroom.