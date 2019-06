Yalitza Aparicio está en Estados Unidos y famoso actor la quiere conocer

View this post on Instagram

#tbt to March of this year, singing next to my beautiful #AnaVillafañe at the #GershwinPrize honoring our friends @gloriaestefan & @emilioestefanjr …who we happen to know la little thing or two” of. This was a surprise for them…their reaction is everything. From Broadway to Washington. Full circle.❤️ ¡Gracias Emilio por este increíble video! Los amo. #throwback #throwbackthursday #DontWannaLooseYou #GloriaEstefan #EmilioEstefan #Anita #familia #MauricioMartinez