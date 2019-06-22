Jencarlos Canela y su amor incondicional por la hija de Gaby Espino, Oriana Lander

View this post on Instagram

This little girl came into my life when she was about 6 months and I was 20 years old. I made her and myself a promise that I would be there for her and love her unconditionally for the rest of this life and the ones that follow. She’s about to turn 11 and every time I’m working on new music she’s one of the first to listen. She’s BRUTALLY honest so when she asks me to put a song on repeat I know we got something special. The song playing in the back is one of her favorites from the new material “𝙁𝙊𝙊𝙇 𝘾𝘼𝙉𝙏 𝘿𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙀 ” #newmusic #comingsoon I love you so much #princess