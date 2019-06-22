Jencarlos Canela y su amor incondicional por la hija de Gaby Espino, Oriana Lander

Jencarlos Canela fue pareja sentimental de Gaby Espino hace varios años cuando el aún tenía 20 años de edad, y para ese entonces también llegó a su corazón la bebita de la actriz venezolana, Oriana Lander Espino, hija también de Cristobal Lander. Pese a la separación entre el cantante y la actriz ellos mantienen una fuerte amistad, también el hijo que tienen en común, Nickolas, y además su amor por la pequeña Oriana, quien en la actualidad también sigue siendo parte de la vida de Canela, y así lo ha manifestado el artista en sus redes sociales.
Oriana tiene ahora once años de edad, y para Canela la niña sigue siendo importante en vida y corazón, de quien nunca se ha alejado. Es más, ahora que trabaja en nueva música, éste cuenta que ella es una de las primeras personas que escucha sus creaciones, ya que éste afirma que la menor es brutalmente honesta en sus opiniones. Y hoy junto a ella comparte en su red social una nueva canción.
Ante la publicación realizada por Canela hace varias horas en Instagram, Gaby Espino reaccionó, así también Cristobal Lander.
This little girl came into my life when she was about 6 months and I was 20 years old. I made her and myself a promise that I would be there for her and love her unconditionally for the rest of this life and the ones that follow. She’s about to turn 11 and every time I’m working on new music she’s one of the first to listen. She’s BRUTALLY honest so when she asks me to put a song on repeat I know we got something special. The song playing in the back is one of her favorites from the new material “𝙁𝙊𝙊𝙇 𝘾𝘼𝙉𝙏 𝘿𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙀 ” #newmusic #comingsoon I love you so much #princess