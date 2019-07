Se abre la tierra en Florida y se traga todo a su paso

Overnight: 11762 Boggy Creek Rd. Trucks swallowed by hole in the road. No injuries, driver got out. Engine 73 responded. @965traffic @TrooperSteve_ @RAsaWFTV @MyNews13Traffic @WESHTraffic @JaclynDeAug @Fox35News pic.twitter.com/iourU2QIMS

— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 3, 2019