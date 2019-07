Murió otro héroe tras terrorismo 9/11: el bombero enfermo número 200

Rest in peace, firefighters Richard Driscoll and Kevin Nolan.

200 members of the FDNY have now succumbed to WTC-related illness. They didn’t hesitate to run into danger. They stayed until the work was done.

The Senate MUST fully fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. pic.twitter.com/pHTif6PwCL

— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 18, 2019