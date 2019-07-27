Chiquis Rivera desnuda y en toalla

View this post on Instagram

Three years ago we began this project with @bebellacosmetics … the CEO and @jennirivera have so much in common. Both coming from the Paramount Swap Meet… it’s one of the reason I choose to go with them… the second reason was that it’s run by two sisters. I admire @esmeralda_bebellaceo so much and I respect and relate with her baby sister @bebellasister_ruby like no other. I know these ladies where the real deal. Consultant @brendamonique_ confirmed everything I knew on my spirit. Strong, Hispanic business women… together we make my sister’s dream come true. • For you my sister… its a pleasure to be your employee and baby sister. I love you…. more. • See you all July 2nd at Jenni Rivera Boutique In Huntington Park 12pm. Also available online BebellaCosmetic.com • #BeBellaxJenniRivera #jenni50