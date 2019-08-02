A Meghan Markle, la duquesa de Sussex, se le fue una palabrota

Meghan Markle ha llevado la modernidad a la familia real británica. La duquesa de Sussex colaboró como editora con la revista Vogue y esto la ha convertido en noticia internacional, nuevamente.
Sin embargo en esta aventura la duquesa se ha visto expuesta en un nuevo escándalo. Ya que en esta edición compartió su poema favorito y en este se le fue una palabrota.
El poema en cuestión es “A Note from the Beach”, de autor Matt Haig.
La esposa del príncipe Harry también contó cómo llegó a convertirse en la editora del mes de septiembre, y esto sucedió gracias a un mensaje escrito para Edward Enninful, editor jefe de la publicación: “En realidad, escribí y borré el mensaje varias veces hasta que tuve el coraje de hacer la pregunta. Edward, en vez de hacer la portada, ¿estarías abierto a que fuese editora de la edición de septiembre?”.
Spotlight on: Smart Works We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity! After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready. Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily “suit” the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview. As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel 💯 as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market. The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, “[reframing] the idea of charity as community,” as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month’s British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because “not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.” For more information on how you can be part of another woman’s success story visit @smartworkscharity. Special thanks to: @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer, @MishaNonoo, @InsideJigsaw for supporting this very special organisation. And to find out more, read the September issue of @BritishVogue and stay tuned for more exciting updates this autumn. Photo©️SussexRoyal
