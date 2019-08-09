Rosie Rivera muestra sus impresionantes piernas con un romper verde, bastante corto

Myrka Dellanos y la mismísima Chiquis Rivera admiten en Instagram que la hermana de Jenni está que arde, mientras que otros le piden que se tape porque es cristiana...
Las piernas de Rosie Rivera se han robado todas las miradas en Instagram. Además de largas y sexys estas están verdaderamente tonificadas y exhiben lo mucho que la tía de Chiquis cuida este gran atractivo que posee.

I was the girl that wouldn’t wear a skirt… because I was too… fat, pale, sexy etc. Until I started to love me, listening to me, believing my husband’s kind words, and quieting the judgmental, body shaming, religious, legalistic people’s opinions. I quiet out their voices to hear God and my own. • I am fearfully and wonderfully made. I am His masterpiece. I can be fashionable at any size, age and skin tone. A skirt is not a sin. I have worked hard to transform my heart and mind. I’m not where I want to be, but I’m not where I was. • 👠: @shopofficialbee 👗: @prettylittlething 👓: @shadesofshadesofficial Hair style: @cindyprostylist Makeup: @brendamonique_ Extensions by @blondiie_steph using @bellamihairpro tape Ins

Myrka Dellanos y la mismísima Chiquis Rivera admiten en Instagram que la hermana de Jenni está que arde con sus comentarios en dicha red social.

    🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
    Wow!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 Looking AMAZING!!! Those legs are fierce!
    🙌🏻🔥♥️

Pero también hay otros que le piden que se tape porque es cristiana.

  • amaya8885
    Tapate.,no que eres cristiana

