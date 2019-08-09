Rosie Rivera muestra sus impresionantes piernas con un romper verde, bastante corto

View this post on Instagram

I was the girl that wouldn’t wear a skirt… because I was too… fat, pale, sexy etc. Until I started to love me, listening to me, believing my husband’s kind words, and quieting the judgmental, body shaming, religious, legalistic people’s opinions. I quiet out their voices to hear God and my own. • I am fearfully and wonderfully made. I am His masterpiece. I can be fashionable at any size, age and skin tone. A skirt is not a sin. I have worked hard to transform my heart and mind. I’m not where I want to be, but I’m not where I was. • 👠: @shopofficialbee 👗: @prettylittlething 👓: @shadesofshadesofficial Hair style: @cindyprostylist Makeup: @brendamonique_ Extensions by @blondiie_steph using @bellamihairpro tape Ins