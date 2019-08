Cientos van al funeral de víctima de masacre en El Paso después de que su esposo dijo que no tiene familia que lo acompañe

Thousands of El Pasoans are saying goodbye to Margie Reckard, victims of the #ElPasoShooting and consoling her husband

They had no family in El Paso so he invited the public.

The line to enter stretches for nearly half a mile.

This is #ElPasoStrong pic.twitter.com/QuWUF5XGDD

— Julio-Cesar Chavez (@JulioCesrChavez) August 17, 2019