Cierran autopista 405 por accidente múltiple. Sólo un carril abierto en cada dirección

CLOSURE UPDATE: All lanes of SB I-405 are CLOSED at I-710 due to a truck collision with the center divider. 3 lanes of NB I-405 are also closed. Caltrans and Hazmat on scense to assist with spilled fuel and cargo. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES. pic.twitter.com/NYcMHH456j

— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 20, 2019