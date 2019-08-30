Thalía lo hizo de nuevo en Instagram, pero esta vez con un bodysuit

La cantante mexicana Thalía apareció en Instagram arriba de una cama con un bodysuit espectacular con una cabellera con muchas ondas y volumen y todo para promocionar sus fijadores. Pero además, de fondo apareció su famoso “Tiki Tiki Ti”.
Junto al vídeo que en diez minutos obtuvo más de 40 mil vistas, la protagonista de telenovelas escribió: “¡Es viernes y el cuerpo lo sabe!!! 💃🏼 Esta noche, antes de salir a pasarla bien, recuerda finalizar tu look con el spray fijador “The Perfectionist” de mi línea de cuidado para el cabello #AdriaByThalia.”.
View this post on Instagram
SOUND ON 🔊 It’s friday!!! Are you ready?! Tonight, remember to use #ThePerfectionist #hairspray by @AdriaByThalia to do the final touches on your hair before going out! 🌟💋😉 ¡Es viernes y el cuerpo lo sabe!!! 💃🏼 Esta noche, antes de salir a pasarla bien, recuerda finalizar tu look con el spray fijador “The Perfectionist” de mi línea de cuidado para el cabello #AdriaByThalia. @walmart . . . #summerdays #summerhair #summer #haircare #hairlove #fijador #sprayfijador #verano #diasdeverano #frizz #cabellodeverano #SummerVibes #HolidayWeekebdVibes #LongWeekendVibes
No es la primera vez que Thalía sorprende a sus fans tan sexy y arriba de la cama.
View this post on Instagram
➡️ SLIDE One of the best parts about moving into a new home is the excitement of decorating my favorite rooms in the house: like the bedroom! 💝 Choosing a sleep set is like looking for a soul mate. It has to be comfortable, feel like home, and have amazing style 😉. I am absolutely in love with my new collection that just launched at @BurlingtonStyle that gives you all these things!!!!!!! . . . #home #homedecor #bedroom #burlington #burlingtonstores #bedding #bedroomstyle #bedroomdecor #homestyle #thalia #thaliahome