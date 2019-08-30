Thalía lo hizo de nuevo en Instagram, pero esta vez con un bodysuit

View this post on Instagram

SOUND ON 🔊 It’s friday!!! Are you ready?! Tonight, remember to use #ThePerfectionist #hairspray by @AdriaByThalia to do the final touches on your hair before going out! 🌟💋😉 ¡Es viernes y el cuerpo lo sabe!!! 💃🏼 Esta noche, antes de salir a pasarla bien, recuerda finalizar tu look con el spray fijador “The Perfectionist” de mi línea de cuidado para el cabello #AdriaByThalia. @walmart . . . #summerdays #summerhair #summer #haircare #hairlove #fijador #sprayfijador #verano #diasdeverano #frizz #cabellodeverano #SummerVibes #HolidayWeekebdVibes #LongWeekendVibes