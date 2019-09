Consternación en Hollywood por Kevin Hart: ya recuperó la conciencia tras terrible choque

View this post on Instagram

Repost @ktvu2 • • • • • • Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above #Malibu. A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth #Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered "major back injuries" and were taken to hospitals. Another passenger only complained of pain. The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. #KevinHart