Esta pareja hizo el viaje de sus sueños; ahora está en una prisión de alta seguridad en Irán

I couldn't of asked for a better start to Kyrgyzstan! . One thing that constantly blows me away is how friendly people can be to complete strangers (us). Take this particular morning for example; after only being in Kyrgyzstan for a few hours a shepherd rode up to our camp to say hi and offer me a ride on his horse. He hung out with us for a little while, tested out our camp chairs then went on his way with his mates when they came past. . So thanks to this lovely shepherd for an unforgettable morning!