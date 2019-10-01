Sin ropa, Lucy Vives trata de llamar la atención

Una vez más Lucy Vives, la guapa hija del cantante colombiano Carlos Vives, vuelve a acaparar la atención al posar sin ropa y publicar una foto en Instagram, pero ahora fue por una buena causa.
View this post on Instagram
let me look a little closer… i can almost see your heart beat.. let me slow it down, a little i can if you just watch me.. • i layed for a long time , knowing i’d stay still here , gathering dust until i, myself, chose to move. i know i am not easy.. i know i am not always peaceful but i cant help my heart but pulsing , telling me to go, shake off the stillness and sprint. i bent over backwards just to find where the rays of sun were beginning to peak from, so i could run after them. like flowers, i dance towards the light of the sun. i am confident i have all the darkness i need. so i wondered, then, why night time is still so much easier than day? why clarity clouds me and mystery glows with a radiant excitement, like something meant just for me to know..? i bent over backwards because sometimes things look better upside down,, grainy and lit by moonlight. sometimes thing only make sense that way. and sometimes, light is far too blinding. but see, for some reason, no matter how still or for how long i am upside down in blindfold.. i manage not to fall. i manage to feel , even the numbness … soul and skin, mind and body .. still raw, and still palpably real. foolish and caring so, still, i stride linearly the ground beneath me , turning corners blind in fold.. and my tongue but a feather , floating slow between my teeth.. spinning silk-like clarity… i go on and on like this, for no one asks twice if you seem any kind of clean, any type of wise… i am looking for whatever i find. and i am certain it is as bright as its darkness . • for once i really couldnt pick just one shot.. help me choose?• from a trip to an abandoned Eden somewhere in New Orleans, with the most distractingly beautiful photographer, model, n magician i’ve literally ever had shoot me… challenge accepted @lilymarlane_ you are not from this fucking world. so so many more adventures of these to come n its gonna be, honestly , epic. feliz miércoles, mis amores • 📸 @lilymarlane_ artificial intelligence? or local vampire ? ✨🖤 you decide
La chica lo hizo con toda la intención de llamar la atención de los medios hacia el problema del calentamiento global, pues acompañó la imagen con el texto “la huelga global más grande en la historia tuvo lugar la semana pasada • 9/20-9/27”. Lucy aparece con un amigo manifestándose ante tal situación.
View this post on Instagram
largest global strike in history took place this past week • 9/20-9/27 i had to sit and reflect for a minute, as a small toy soldier for this civil rights movement and as an ecofemimist, about the plethora of protests and marches with a historical quantity of participation that i’ve attended in less than 6 years. from black lives matter, hitting the streets chanting mike brown against police brutality… to the women’s march demanding the right to our bodies and our voice be heard.. n from ricky renuncia for honesty and respect towards an oppressed nation tired of the bullshit.. to the climate strike .. and all the marches and protests we stood together in between. what i realized is that this is the umbrella. this movement, for the preservation of our mother earth is above and beyond any other movement i’d give my life to and ive dedicated my passion to. without the source of energy that flows within us, without the oxygen in our lungs and the web of life that fuels us, there will be nothing left to change. the priority is obvious. please follow up and do all you can with the two organizations that ive held onto and have steered me in the right direction to HELP MAKE A DIFFERENCE : @savethereef @savethereef @savethereef & @act4amazonia @act4amazonia @act4amazonia
Esta no es la primera vez que la hija de Carlos Vives se muestra así para causas de este tipo; anteriormente apareció sin ropa en las manifestaciones que exigían la renuncia de Ricardo Rosselló en Puerto Rico. Además, ha estado en contra de la censura en Instagram hacia las fotos en que las mujeres muestran su cuerpo, manifestando su inconformidad al usar cinta adhesiva para cubrir sus pezones.
View this post on Instagram
sometimes i miss my hair.. but i have a tendency to hold onto things that died a long time ago.. however, lately, i can’t help but focus only on the blessing that has been chopping off all the dead, split ends in my life. weeds that had been stunting my growth and darkness dimming what was once my natural glossy glow… as humans we cannot allow other humans to supress our bloom. it is in our nature to shed dead skin and it is our god given right to say FUCK OFF to anything that hinders us from Becoming. don’t apologize for shedding. • always know you’re still under there somewhere … under all the fog, no matter how thick, you trust you will find you , again n again. and damn dont we look fine with that fog lifted, every fuckin time. • its monday and im so grateful for life and for y’all, n the plethora of opportunities and projects brewing… !! it’s all been worth it and it always will be if you keep your compass close. 📷 @perazna
Ex novia da a conocer detalles polémicos sobre la vida de Camilo Blanes