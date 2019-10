Desaparece otra niña latina en Nueva York mientras continúan búsqueda de Dulce María

AMBER ALERT: Action News has obtained video showing the last known images of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez, who vanished from a Bridgeton, New Jersey park. The video shows Dulce with her mom and little brother buying ice cream at a nearby store. https://t.co/MtwWsQaojj pic.twitter.com/jGm4P7gnfs

— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 19, 2019