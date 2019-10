Alertan que nuevas cárceles en NYC serán ‘trampa’ para inmigrantes

Proud to stand with @DesisRisingUp & immigrant community organizations in opposing the new jails plan. We should not be pouring $10 billion back into a failed, racist system that criminalizes poverty & thrives on terrorizing immigrant communities. #NoNewJails #CloseRikersNow pic.twitter.com/4DBbcRYbr8

— Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) October 9, 2019